DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has made two arrests, both from Dover, following an investigation related to firearms.
On Wednesday, August 20th, Dover Police arrested Angel Sanabria, 18, and a 15-year-old male. The investigation began at 12:16 p.m., when members of the Dover Police Department's Street Crimes Unit, along with Delaware Probation and Parole, contacted Sanabria in the area of Presidents Drive and Bay Road during a traffic stop. Sanabria was taken into custody and found in possession of a handgun, according to police. Sanabria is prohibited from possessing a handgun. Sanabria was transported to the Dover Police Department at this time.
The investigation led the Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit to get a search warrant for a home on Barrister Place in connection with the firearm case.
Around 2:53 p.m., the Dover Police Special Operations Response Team executed the search warrant on a home on the 400 block of Barrister Place. During the search, an officer was reportedly injured and taken to the hospital. The injury happened during the incident, but it wasn't caused by the suspects.
During the search, a 15-year-old male was taken into custody. Detectives say they found a duffel bag inside a vehicle on the property containing a Glock 23, an Eagle Arms semi-automatic rifle, an AR-style rifle broken into two parts, and a fourth firearm inside the home. In total, five firearms were reportedly recovered.
The 15-year-old male and all firearms were transported to the Dover Police Department.
Angel Sanabria, was committed to SCI on $24,000 cash bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Under 21) (2x)
- Carrying a concealed Deadly Weapon (2x)
The 15-year-old male was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on $36,000 cash bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (under 21) (3x)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (3x)