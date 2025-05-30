WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- County leaders did not approve Ocean City's request for an additional $1.4 million. Ocean City stated that it would have used the money to hire additional police officers and support the Ocean City Police Department.
OCPD is gearing up for a new chapter: one where it will be without its Seasonal Officer Program, and additional manpower could be all the more important.
Commissioner Joe Mitrecic said the decision is puzzling.
"I didn't understand why we couldn't give Ocean City a one-time grant to help them out, get them through this tough spot," said Mitrecic.
Commissioners Ted Elder, Caryn Abbott, Chip Bertino and Madison Bunting voted against awarding the funding.
On Friday, Elder told WBOC it was because "we all know it will be a continuing request."
Mitrecic does not think that reasoning makes sense.
"It was a one-time grant; the mayor said it was a one-time grant; I pointed out that it was a one-time grant in both budget work sessions," said Mitrecic. "That's just an excuse anyway. I mean, we can, next year if they ask for it again, we can say no."
We reached out to the Ocean City Police Department on Friday. Spokesperson Ashley Miller told us all funding questions should be answered by the town's mayor, Rick Meehan.
We also reached out to the mayor's office on Friday. We did not hear back.
Commissioners will cast their final votes for this year's budget on Tuesday, June 3rd.