Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.