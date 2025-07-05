DOVER, DE - Delaware State Police (DSP) and Dover Police joined forces this week in an armed-carjacking investigation that resulted in a car chase, ultimately ending when the suspects reportedly crashed into a home.
DSP says they were notified of an armed carjacking in Smyrna on July 3 at about 6 a.m. The ensuing investigation reportedly revealed the driver of a Mazda CX-5 had offered a ride to two teenagers near the Holly Hills Estates in Smyrna. When they arrived at Berry Drive, the teens allegedly pointed a gun at the driver and demanded the keys to the Mazda. Police say the stolen car was later spotted in Dover, and police identified a 17-year-old suspect and a 14-year-old suspect.
At about 6:30 a.m., DSP alerted Dover Police to the investigation. Dover police say they located the allegedly stolen car near River Road and Court Street using camera systems, then found it parked on Sussex Avenue. When they approached, police say the car fled and the 17-year-old suspect threw a gun out of the car.
The ensuing chase through Dover lasted into Barclay in Queen Anne’s County, MD and ultimately ended back in Smyrna when the Mazda crashed into a home on Wheatleys Pond Road, according to police. Investigators say the 14-year-old driver fled on foot but was found hiding in the nearby woods. The 17-year-old surrendered.
Authorities say they recovered a loaded Tokarev 7.62 25mm semi-automatic handgun where the 17-year-old suspect was seen throwing it from the car.
DSP says they discovered through their investigation the teens were allegedly involved in an earlier attempted theft of a Hyundai in Smyrna as well.
Dover Police and Delaware State Police say the teens have been charged with the following.
17-year-old suspect:
- Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)
- Conspiracy 1st Degree (Felony)
- Possess Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possess Ammunition for a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)
- Attempted to Commit Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief $1,000 but less than $5,000
- Theft Under $1,500
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
14-year-old suspect:
- Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)
- Conspiracy 1st Degree (Felony)
- Possess Ammunition for a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)
- Attempted to Commit Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief $1,000 but less than $5,000
- Theft Under $1,50
- Disregarding a Police Signal
- Resisting Arrest
- Various Traffic Charges