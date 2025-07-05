Police Lights Generic

OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police Department says they made an arrest after a group of individuals discharged fireworks into a crowd on the Boardwalk on Friday night. 

OCPD announced late Friday night (July 4th) that they made the arrest downtown after the incident on the Boardwalk. 

Following the incident, the department put out a statement clarifying that some witnesses reported "shots-fired" and that there were no firearm-related injuries involved. OCPD also stated that there was no ongoing threat to the public, and that the fireworks caused the sounds witnesses heard, not gunshots. 

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

