QUEEN ANNE'S CO., MD - The Fourth of July holiday was a busy weekend for people traveling to and from the peninsula via the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. The heavy traffic is still occurring on Sunday night.
As of 8:15pm, on Sunday, July 6th, the Maryland Transportation Authority reports that delays on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge are about 13.7 miles on the westbound span. There are no delays on the eastbound span.
By 9:15pm, delays going westbound were at 7.6 miles and starting around Exit 44A (VFW Avenue).
Around 10:30pm, MDTA officials reported that the westbound span's delays were at 4 miles.
There were no delays on the Bay Bridge by 11:30pm.
State transit officials say heavy traffic is expected through Monday, July 7th. They say the best time to travel eastbound is before 12:00pm or after 7:00pm. The best time to travel westbound on Monday is before 6:00am and after 4:00pm.
