Bethany Beach Fireworks Reckless Endangerment
BETHANY BEACH, DE - Bethany Beach Police are searching for a suspect who they say aimed numerous fireworks at bystanders earlier this week.

Police say they responded to a chaotic scene after the suspect reportedly set off the fireworks near the 100 block of Garfield Parkway on July 2. The suspect then aimed a mortar-style firework at the center of a crowd along the beach, striking multiple people, according to authorities.

Responding officers in the area then gave chase, but were not able to catch the suspect. Images of the suspect were captured from police body camera footage dated Wednesday, July 2. Police describe him as an 18-20 year-old black male, about six-feet tall, with short dreadlock-style hair and a scar or scratch under his right eye.

Bethany Beach Fireworks Suspect

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Bethany Beach Police at 302-539-1000.

