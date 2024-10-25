SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, a pick-up truck smashed through the cemetery's retaining wall at Asbury United Methodist Church, according to church leaders. The congregation is now working to clean up what has become broken history.
The Somerset County Sheriff's Office told us on Friday the driver, identified as Nathan Townsend of Pittsville, Maryland, has been charged with alcohol-related offenses.
Townsend's alleged actions, however, have left a small portion of a centuries-old cemetery in ruins. The damaged section is now barricaded with orange cones, temporarily replacing a shredded retaining wall.
Pastor Jeff James knows he has plenty of work ahead of him.
"It was the debris from the thick wall that, hit at a high rate of speed the debris off and hit some of the vaults and tombstones," said James.
In a matter of seconds, the debris took the top of one vault clean off. It now sits on the outskirts of the cemetery, instead of on top of a soul laid to rest. Other vaults have been smashed, and piles of broken rocks serve as a reminder of the historic stone that once sat in its place.
Since the accident, neighbors or congregation members have stopped by to see the ruins frequently. James Davis drove by on Friday to take a look.
"What a shame, I mean accidents happen and as long as the boy is alright, I guess all that can be fixed," said Davis.
It won't be an easy fix, though, or a cheap one, and James isn't sure yet how much it will even cost.
"Not at this time; it's one of those things, almost afraid to look, but we'll sort that out as it comes," said James.
The church hopes insurance will help out, but it plans to rely on members and generous donations to pick up the pieces.