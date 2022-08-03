A Hot Day, But Not The Hottest Of The Week

SALISBURY, Md.- Working in the heat is not a choice for some.
For most people, they try to avoid the extreme heat. But construction workers and landscapers are working in it day in and day out.
John Branham was working in a bulldozer all day. He says paying attention to what he wears, to block the sweat, is a big rule in his book. Branham said, "I always wear a t-shirt. It catches most of it, so thank god for that. But, its extremely hot and we have to wear the safety vests. They don't breath. So, multiply all that together she's hot".
Although the bulldozer comes equipped with air conditioning, Branham says it cant keep up. "Its hot. Even with the air conditioner on, its extremely hot", says Branham.
Caden Lee Cope will be working in the heat all week. He says he might need a new shirt. "I'll probably need another one because I'm drenched. I'm basically wet. I bet you if I wrung it out, a lot of water would come out", says Cope.
Cope works for a landscaping company. Cope said he and the crew muttered the words, "it's hot", more than 20 times today.
Larry Adkins, owner of his own landscaping business, says he has to be out here. "You've got to work if you want to get paid", says Adkins. He said it felt like 100 degrees outside.
Dressing appropriately, hydrating, and taking breaks were tips everyone suggested for this weeks conditions.