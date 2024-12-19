SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Superintendent Ava Tasker-Mitchell was caught on camera this week saying the elementary school on Deal Island should have been closed years ago. Deal Island parents are now staunchly defending what they call "the heartbeat" of their community.
At the end of Tuesday's Somerset County Board of Education meeting, Dr. Tasker-Mitchell was heard saying "it should've been done away with years ago" and "it should've been done, but we drag stuff out because people are afraid to have conversations."
Tasker-Mitchell was talking about Deal Island School, and immediately after making those comments, the superintendent's attention turned to a nearby camera.
"Is that thing on, I think it's still red, isn't it, Mrs. Bartemy you're trying to get me in trouble," said Tasker-Mitchell, speaking to Somerset Director of Schools Tracie Bartemy.
Parents Jessica Knight and Audrey Ratcliffe both attended Deal Island School, and now they have children who also attend it.
"To hear something like that, knowing they are not for our school, they are not for our children, it is heartbreaking, really," said Ratcliffe.
Both parents told us that listening to their superintendent talk about closing their kids' school scared and angered them.
"It's going to hurt everybody down here and it's not going to help anybody, it's definitely not going to help our children," said Knight. "I have a three year old and I am excited for him to go to this school and experience what I did when I was a child."
Hoping to clear the air, Tasker-Mitchell sat down with WBOC on Thursday.
"I absolutely apologize to the Deal Island community because of the manner in which they heard the information shared, 100%, that was not the right thing to do or how they should have heard it," said Tasker-Mitchell.
Tasker-Mitchell, who started as superintendent just this summer, went on to tell us there are no plans to close the Deal Island School.
We asked Tasker-Mitchell why she made those comments on Tuesday night if there weren't any plans to close the school.
"That's from me investigating and engaging in my 100-day plan and understanding the history that that's been something that's been going on in the community for several years," said Tasker-Mitchell. "That has been a conversation that has come up in the past."
Still, parents took Tasker-Mitchell's words to heart.
"Each teacher working for this school is not there for the tiny paychecks they earn. They are there to support the children of the community and to love, develop, and instill values in the children," said Andrew Travers. "Deal Island Elementary tested at 45% proficient in math and 55% in reading. That is the highest percentage in the district as well as the state! But yet we want to close the doors?"
Tasker-Mitchell acknowledged Thursday's apology will not fix everything.
"I don't take it lightly, and also I know it's going to take a little while for me to build the trust back up in the community, which I will do," said Tasker-Mitchell.
According to Tasker-Mitchell, a letter was sent to Deal Island parents on Thursday afternoon. The superintendent also told us she plans to hold a meeting with parents after winter break.