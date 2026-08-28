ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. - A petition is asking Assateague State Park to reduce their speed limit from 25 mph to 15 mph following the deaths of several wild horses within the park.
It was created by Savannah Miller, who tells WBOC that she has been coming to Assateague Island since before the can remember, and enjoyed her teenage years there.
The petition reads, “According to collectible National Park Service data and local records, 36 horses have been killed by drivers on Assateague Island since 1982, with an additional 17 suffering severe injuries.”
The most recent death was on August 13, when a driver struck and killed Susi Solé on Bayberry drive in the National park. This petition is for the State Park only.
Deja Hagaman often visits Assateague Island. She says we need to reduce speeds out of respect for the ponies.
“If we want them to stay here and be able to thrive here, we should make some adjustments so that they can be here and be safe and happy,” she says.
Miller says the request for reducing the speed limit is just the beginning. She plans on sending the master cover letter to 19 recipients, including Maryland governor Wes Moore, the State Park manager, and more.
As of Friday, August 28, the petition has 6,687 signatures.