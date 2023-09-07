CAMBRIDGE, Md. - It's been almost a year since the demolition of the old Dorchester General hospital and progress with the Cambridge Water Front Development is making headway.
The Executive Director of the project, Matt Leonard, will met with the Cambridge association of neighbors Thursday night about what they can look forward to.
Leonard says they have ideas as to who they'll be working with and what could come to parts of the property. The details lie with the open green space, vertical buildings, and attractions.
People in the community say they have they're own ideas as to what they'd like to see.
Community member Allen Nelson says, "The one thing that I would like to see from an economic standpoint is truly something that will bring people off of Route 50. I'm not so sure I'd want to see another statue around. However, some sort of an attraction that could come here might be a museum."
Brandon Spear says, "I don't want to see a lot more housing. I want to see a lot more attraction.
John Jacobs added, "I think boat rentals like kayak rentals and paddle board rentals would pull a fair number of people in, because people know they can easily get out onto the water."
CWDI's Matt Leonard says big things are planned.
"We can talk about what the 3 and half acre public waterfront park will include. Like, an event stage, like a promenade that will have walking and biking and places to relax." Leonard added, "With the Richardson Maritime Museum were going to partner with them and were going to be helping them with their mission and vision to bring maritime heritage."
And Leonard says, "We do believe at some point a boutique hotel will be an aspect of the project."
CWDI says the promenade construction could begin by early next year. But construction of buildings will not start until 2025.