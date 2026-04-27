DOVER, Del. - A last-minute donation is keeping the doors open at Kent County’s only emergency shelter for women—but without additional funding, its future remains uncertain.
The House of Hope Women's Shelter recently faced possible closure due to a lack of money to pay staff. The 16-bed facility served nearly 100 women last year—many dealing with mental health challenges, domestic violence, and substance use—and is on track to serve a similar number this year.
A $25,000 donation from NeighborGood Partners is helping keep the shelter open for now, but leaders say the funding will only last a few more months.
For the women staying there, the shelter provides far more than a roof overhead.
"The day I walked in here, I felt safe, which was the most important thing for me in my situation," said Karen, a resident at the shelter.
Karen is one of dozens of women who have turned to House of Hope this year—each arriving with different circumstances, but all in need of a safe place to go.
"These are women who have found themselves through a variety of life experiences to be homeless and nowhere to go," said Larry Merchant with the Central Delaware Housing Collaborative.
The shelter is the only facility of its kind in the Dover and Kent County area, focusing entirely on women experiencing homelessness. It provides essentials like food, clothing, and access to basic services—while also fostering a sense of community.
For Karen, that sense of sisterhood has made a huge difference.
"I kind of just take on the role as far as helping anyone that comes in, making sure that they eat, finding out what resources are available," she said.
But now, that stability is at risk.
Merchant says funding challenges are growing as more nonprofits compete for limited grants.
"It’s a very, very competitive market now for nonprofits," Merchant said. "We used to get grants that we are not getting now because so many nonprofits are in competition."
While the recent donation has bought the shelter time, leaders say more help is urgently needed. They are now calling on the community for matching donations to keep the facility open through the summer and beyond.
Without that support, advocates warn women like Karen could once again be left without a safe place to turn.