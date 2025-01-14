DOVER, DE - The Delaware Capitol Police and the Dover Police Department are investigating an accidental firearm discharge that occurred at the Kent County Courthouse on Tuesday. No injuries were reported.
The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security report that it happened on Tuesday at approximately 2:30pm, at the Kent County Courthouse in Dover. According to state officials, there was an accidental discharge of a firearm inside of the courthouse during a "JP Court Constable training."
DSHS says there were no injuries.
The Delaware Capitol Police are investigating the incident with assistance from the Dover Police Department. Additionally, DSHS say the Department of Justice was notified of the incident.