PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- An accidental house fire in Princess Anne has caused an estimated $650,000 in damages.
According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, the Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Department was called to the 1000 block of Charles Boston Rd. just after midnight for reports of a fire at a two-story wood framed home.
The smoke alarms inside the home were activated.
It took 45 firefighters, 50 minutes to get the flames under control.
The cause of the fire was accidental due to a failure of the fireplace.
No injuries were reported.
An estimated $500,000 in damages was done to the structure, and $150,000 to the contents of the home.