ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - The Department of Public Works announced the countywide "Spring Clean-Up" event for Saturday, May 13.
In an effort to encourage citizens to remove unsightly trash from their communities, the Accomack County Board of Supervisors say they will waive tipping fees at the North Landfill and South Transfer Station for residential waste and recyclable materials brought in on this day.
The waiver will also be open to non-residents possessing an Accomack County Solid Waste Decal. Commercial for hire waste haulers will be required to pay standard tipping fees.
Landfills will reportedly be open on Saturday May 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accept residential garbage, yard waste, and construction/demolition debris. The landfill will also accept the following recyclable materials:
- Tires (car and small truck only, "LIMIT" 12 person/day)
- Used Motor Oil, Scrap Metal, and car and truck batteries.
Recycling materials, such as plastic bottles, milk jugs, detergent bottles, any #1 or #2 plastics, newspapers, magazines, catalogs, junk mail, telephone books, cereal boxes, metal and aluminum cans, may be recycled at any of the county's 7 Convenience/Recycling Centers "FREE" year round, according to officials.
Landfills and Convenience centers will not accept materials deemed to be hazardous, such as: Paint, Pesticides, Biological hazards, asbestos, and heavy metals. Please check with the attendants at these sites as to where and how to dispose of hazardous materials.
The Department of Solid Waste is encouraging everyone to mark their calendars for the second Saturday of May every year. A "FALL CLEAN-UP" will also be held on the second Saturday in October (Oct. 14 this year).
For additional information, you can contact the Public Works Department in Accomack at (757) 787-1468.