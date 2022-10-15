PAINTER, Va.- An Accomack County man was found unresponsive in Painter early Saturday morning.
The Accomack County Sheriff's Office says Tabora Jermaine Bailey, 38, was found unresponsive, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
His body was taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.
Investigation into this incident is continuing and anyone with information on this or any other incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org