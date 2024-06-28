TEMPERANCEVILLE, VA - A Temperanceville woman has pleaded guilty to smuggling drugs to an inmate in Accomack County.
According to court documents acquired by WBOC, Mychael Jones was indicted in November of last year for the alleged drug smuggling incident on October 14th, 2023.
On June 20th, Jones pleaded guilty to the felony charge of delivering drugs to a prisoner at the Accomack County Jail. She was sentenced to 5 years, with all but 3 months suspended.
Jones will also serve 3 years supervised probation following her 3 month incarceration, according to court records.