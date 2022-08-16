SALISBURY -- At their meeting last night, the Salisbury City Council said they cannot add or create laws regarding the rentable scooters found around the city. The meeting took place amid growing concern about the unsafe use of the scooters and lack of regulations. Mayor Jake Day said there's really not much the city can do, but riders are subject to Maryland's traffic laws.
"If someone under 18 is operating those scooters, or if anyone of any age is operating in an unsafe manner, they're violating Maryland traffic law, and it's enforceable," said Day.
Still, the fact that no additional laws can be put in place by the city is something Councilwoman April Jackson isn't happy with. Jackson has been outspoken about addressing this issue, specifically her concern about underage riders illegally and unsafely using them.
"You can't just say no, it's nothing we can do, because there is something that we can do," said Jackson.
One thing that can currently be done by citizens in Salisbury, is simply calling the company, Bird, who rents out the scooters. If you witness reckless driving, you can call the company and report a time and location of the incident. Jackson said, while it's not a final solution, it's a start.
"We have to start somewhere, maybe if the company gets enough calls then they will adhere some stricter rules and regulations," said Jackson.
Tiquon Davis, a resident of Salisbury, agrees that phone calls could help to curb the issue of reckless scooter driving.
"If you see anyone riding these scooters around, under 16, or any age, you should call the company as soon as possible to get things under control," said Davis.
Not everybody agrees that these scooters are a big issue.
"It's a business, and as long as people pay the money they should be allowed to ride them," said Scott Ferris.
However, Ferris, who owns an electric scooter, does think some safety measures should be taken.
"If you're under the age of 18, you have to wear a helmet, it's mandatory," said Ferris.
Bird's website does advocate for wearing a helmet while riding, and also provides safety tips for using their scooters.