CORDOVA, Md. - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting over the weekend in Cordova involving two children.
Police say they were called to Skipton Cordova Road on Sunday, Jan. 4, on reports of a young child with a gunshot wound. According to investigators, a two-year-old child gained access to and discharged a gun, striking his four-year-old sibling in the leg.
Police say paramedics quickly treated the child, who was flown to Baltimore as a precaution. The injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Talbot County Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services, also responded to the scene. The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 410-822-1020.
Police remind Marylanders that firearms in homes with children under the age of 16 must be unloaded and secured unless an adult 18 years or older is supervising.