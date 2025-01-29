BERLIN, MD– Numerous fire crews worked to contain flames as The Adkins Company burned down early this morning.
The Berlin Fire Company responded to the fire at 3 Harrison Ave around 2:30 a.m., assisted by crews from Ocean Pines, Ocean City, Bishopville, Snow Hill, Powellville and Willards.
Berlin Fire posted photos and video of suppression efforts on Facebook shortly after 4 a.m.
Crews began to clear out around 6 a.m. after the fire was extinguished, but ultimately, the building was deemed at total loss.
Richard Holland Jr., owner of The Adkins Company, expects the cost of damage to be anywhere between $800,000 and $1 million. The cause is still under investigation, but Worcester County Fire Marshal Matt Owens did tell us the fire developed and progressed in an ordinary fashion.
Owens also told WBOC nobody was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
The Berlin community is still digesting the destruction of one of its more iconic stores. Established in 1908, generations of Eastern Shore families and builders have turned to Adkins for their hardware needs.
"We had builders come four to five times a day, picking up moldings, building materials, lumber for sure," said Holland Jr.
Holland Jr., a fourth generation owner of the store, was in better spirits than one might expect on Wednesday. He said nobody will lose their jobs, the store has insurance, and he firmly believes the Berlin staple will be okay.
The same can be said for Mary O'Brien, a former Adkins employee who spent 18 years of her life working in the Berlin-based hardware store. She told us she heard the fire sirens in the early hours of Wednesday, but fell back asleep, assuming it was nothing.
Hours later though, when O'Brien woke up to start her day, she saw pictures on the news and learned her former place of business had gone up in flames.
"From the news you're looking at the fire and it looked like the middle part and I thought okay maybe it's not, but when I walked up and I go, oh, it's, it's the whole thing, yeah it's sad I feel sorry for the family," said O'Brien.
O'Brien wasn't the only one compelled to drop by Adkins on Wednesday. It wasn't uncommon to see a car slow down to catch a glimpse of the collapsed roof or charred shelves still stocked with burnt merchandise.
Other neighbors, who stopped by on foot, where there to show support for Holland Jr.
"The hardware store was for the locals too, but you know we'll be fine, we're a building material dealer since 1908, we'll be here."
Holland Jr. expects his insurance company to survey the scene on Thursday, and hopes they too believe the building is a total loss and the company is able to rebuild sooner rather than later.
As for the immediate future, Holland Jr. plans on buying a trailer and opening up shop on Monday. He said he won't be able to sell hardware quite yet, but will have lumber available for local builders.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.