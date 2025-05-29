DEWEY BEACH, DE– The Delaware Restaurant Association is partnering with several state agencies to host an alcohol service training event Tuesday ahead of the busy summer season.
Servers, bartenders and other beverage service staff are invited to learn about responsibilities and regulations, including updates to alcohol delivery laws and tips to avoid over-serving.
The event will include workshops on overdose prevention and intervention, health emergency preparedness and workplace safety, as well as presentations by Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach Police, the State Fire Marshal the Office of Highway Safety.
The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 2 at the Lighthouse Cove Events Center. Those looking to attend should register at delawarerestaurant.org .