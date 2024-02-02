BETHANY BEACH, DE -- The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company announced it is increasing the cost of an annual ambulance subscription, as well as changing the criteria so that only subscribers and their immediate family are covered.
For 15 years, the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company has served the communities of Fenwick Island, South Bethany, Bethany Beach, and Sea Colony. Each community charges property owners an annual ambulance fee to pay for EMS services.
For the first time since 2014, the subscription is increasing from $53 to $60 per homeowner to cover increased operation costs. Additionally, the subscription will now only cover the subscriber and their immediate family.
In a press conference on Friday, EMS Chief Phil Brackin described immediate family by saying, "We want to be able to cover the owner and two generations from that the owner. Whether it's their parent and grandparents or the other way, the owner, their children and grandchildren."
Beyond that, Brackin says each situation will be handled on a "case-by-case basis". For those not covered, transportation to a hospital by ambulance could cost, on average, $1200 with insurance typically only covering half the cost.
In light of the change, some Bethany Beach residents are still questioning exactly who is covered in the subscription.
Resident Carole Boyer says she has a problem knowing that only a select few of her family members may qualify.
"My grandchildren, my great-grandchildren, my daughters and son-in-laws, I think that God forbid something did happen, I'd hope they'd be covered under it," says Boyer.
However, her husband Homer Boyer says he agrees with the change, saying the fire company could suffer if every visitor got a discounted ambulance ride.
"Given the number of parties and so forth like that, I'm not sure how many people are in a stressful situation, but it could really balloon out to quite a few people," says Boyer.
Brackin says although tourists and renters are not required to have an annual ambulance subscription, they are more than welcome to get one.
The fire company says it will continue to work with town leaders to clarify what "immediate family" means. A press release will be sent out upon doing so.