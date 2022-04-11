SALISBURY, Md.- The Lower Shore American Job Center (formerly known as the One Stop Job Market) mobile unit is hitting the road again.
The mobile unit is a community outreach program that brings AJC employment services to job seekers throughout the Lower Eastern Shore, which includes Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties.
The AJC has a brand-new vehicle equipped with the latest technology that will be used to assist job and career seekers with their employment needs.
The AJC Mobile Unit will begin its regular schedule starting April 11.
For more information and to see where you can find the mobile in your neighborhood, visit https://lswa.org/american-job-center-mobile-unit.