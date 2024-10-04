GREENBACKVILLE, VA - An electric company truck overturned into Swan Gut Creek Friday morning resulting in traffic delays on Fleming Road outside of Captains Cove.
According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the A&N Electric Cooperative truck crashed around 9:20 a.m. on October 4th on Fleming Road. Luckily, there were no injuries involved with the single-vehicle crash, authorities.
VSP says the crash shut down one lane on Fleming Road with an extended closure while a tow truck company was expected to arrive.