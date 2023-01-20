LAUREL, Del.- Another person has been arrested in connection to a dog fighting ring in Seaford.
The Delaware Division of Public Health says that 45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel has been charged with three felony counts related to dog fighting and two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.
Jacobs is currently being held without bail for a Violation of Probation related to his Jan. 12 arrest on dog fighting and animal cruelty charges, but not as a result of the charges themselves, for which he was released on his own recognizance. He remains incarcerated at Sussex Correctional Institution. He is ordered to have no contact, possession, or ownership of any animals pending the outcome of the case, officials say.
Jacobs was arraigned on the following charges:
- Two counts owning, possessing, keeping or using an animal for the purpose of fighting
- One count being present at an animal fight
DPH officials say, on Jan. 12, the Office of Animal Welfare obtained a search and seizure warrant for Jacobs Laurel home, where four more dogs were seized, two of which were found chained in the woods behind the home and had injuries consistent with dog fighting. The dogs are in the care of Brandywine Valley SPCA. Upon seizure, two dogs required emergency veterinary care. One of the dogs that required emergency veterinary care was determined to be unable to recover from their wounds and euthanized. The dogs are being monitored and evaluated by BVSPCA medical staff, DPH said.
So far, 18 dogs were rescued as a result of the investigation. Three dogs have died, two dogs have been adopted. The other dogs continue to recover; some soon ready for medical and behavior evaluation before they are released to be adopted.
On Jan. 8, Delaware State Police and OAW were called to the 2600 Block of Lonesome Road in Seaford for suspicious activity and found multiple people actively engaged in dog fighting. Five people were apprehended at the scene, while others rant. During the investigation, OAW officers discovered information concerning the identity and location of Jacobs, who fled the scene at the time. He was found to be under the supervision of the Department of Corrections’ Probation and Parole Office and wearing an ankle monitor. A review of the Jacob's location on the date and time of the dog fighting incident placed him at the Lonesome Rd. property.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case should contact OAW at 302-255-4646.