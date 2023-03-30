BERLIN, Md.-- Yet another car fire is being investigated in Worcester County.
Officials with the Worcester County Fire Marshal's office say the Berlin Fire Company responded to a small SUV fire on Germantown Rd. around 8:25 Wednesday morning.
Officials say crews quickly put out the fire and no injuries were reported.
Fire investigators believe the fire began inside the passenger compartment of the car, but still don't know the cause.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fire Marshal's Office at 410-632-5666.
This is a developing story, we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.