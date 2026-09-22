LINKWOOD, Md. - Two men implicated in the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a five-year-old girl in Dorchester County, including the girl’s father, now face dozens of charges as their cases move to circuit court, while a third suspect has now been charged with her murder.
A former Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office employee, accused of helping cover up the girl’s death, will also now face her charges in circuit court.
As WBOC first reported, police were called to a Linkwood home on Rt. 50 on Aug. 11, 2026, at about 2:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found five-year-old Na’Ryah Adams had been fatally shot. Na’Ryah’s father, Ryan Adams, was flown to shock trauma after he also sustained gunshot wounds.
The ensuing investigation identified 26-year-old Anthony Harris and 23-year-old Wendell Wongus, both of Hurlock, as the suspects in the shooting. Both men were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Dorchester County District Court. Lindsay Ewing, 42, of Cambridge, was also charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, altering physical evidence, and conspiracy to alter physical evidence for helping Harris avoid justice.
Investigators then linked the fatal shooting to an earlier shooting that night in Hurlock. Police say Ryan Adams met with a teenager the night of Aug. 10 on Goldrush Lane after the teen called Adams saying he felt threatened by a group of other teens. Adams, along with the teen, opened fire on the group, according to police, striking a 14-year-old in the back.
Hours later, investigators say Harris and Wongus shot at the Linkwood home in retaliation for that earlier shooting, killing Na’Ryah Adams and seriously wounding Ryan Adams. Following his release from the hospital, Adams was charged with attempted murder for his alleged role in the Hurlock incident.
On Sept. 22, Maryland State Police announced the arrest of a 16-year-old as the fourth suspect charged in connection to the shooting that claimed the life of Na’Ryah Adams. Police did not specify the teen’s alleged role in the shooting, but he, along with Harris and Wongus, is charged with first-degree murder.
A day before police announced the arrest of the 16-year-old, Adams, Harris, and Ewing all received new indictments in Dorchester County Circuit Court.
On Sept. 21, Anthony Harris saw the 10 district court charges against him balloon to 58 in circuit court. He was indicted on now-two charges of first-degree murder as well as dozens of attempted murder, assault, and conspiracy to commit murder. Among those listed as victims in the attempted murder and assault charges are Na’Ryah’s father, mother, and grandmother. Court records also include three other children as victims. Harris now faces a total of 58 counts, varying from misdemeanors to felonies.
In regards to the shooting in Hurlock, Ryan Adams was initially charged with six counts in district court. He has now been indicted on a total of 77 charges in circuit court. The counts range from attempted first-degree murder, assault, attempted second-degree murder, and reckless endangerment. Court records list at least eight minors as victims of attempted murder in the Hurlock shooting.
In her new case in circuit court, Lindsay Ewing now faces one less charge, with the altering of physical evidence no longer listed among her counts. Felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and conspiracy to alter physical evidence remain on her new indictment, however.
Harris, Adams, and Ewing are all scheduled to appear in Dorchester County Circuit Court for initial appearances on Wednesday, Sept. 23. All three still have their cases in district court still listed as open, according to court records.
Wendell Wongus was also initially charged along with Harris in Dorchester County District Court with the first-degree murder of Na’Ryah Adams. As of Tuesday, Sept. 22, Wongus’ court records do not show an open case in Dorchester County Circuit Court in relation to this incident, though his district court case remains ongoing.