Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. In Virginia, Westmoreland and Northumberland Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM EDT this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/02 AM 3.4 1.3 0.8 2 MINOR 01/03 PM 3.6 1.5 1.1 1 MINOR 02/03 AM 3.5 1.4 0.9 1 MINOR 02/04 PM 3.5 1.4 0.9 1 MINOR 03/04 AM 3.3 1.2 0.8 1 MINOR CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/02 AM 3.4 1.2 1.0 1 NONE 01/02 PM 3.3 1.1 1.2 1 NONE 02/03 AM 3.4 1.2 1.2 1 NONE 02/03 PM 3.3 1.1 1.1 1 NONE 03/04 AM 3.1 0.9 1.0 1 NONE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/03 AM 2.9 1.4 1.0 2 NONE 01/02 PM 3.0 1.5 1.3 1 MINOR 02/03 AM 2.9 1.4 1.1 1 NONE 02/04 PM 2.8 1.3 1.0 1 NONE 03/04 AM 2.7 1.2 0.9 1 NONE DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 5.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/05 PM 3.0 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 01/05 AM 3.1 1.2 1.1 1 NONE 01/05 PM 3.2 1.3 1.2 1 NONE 02/06 AM 3.2 1.3 1.2 1 NONE 02/06 PM 3.3 1.4 1.2 1 NONE 03/06 AM 3.0 1.1 1.1 1 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/01 AM 3.0 1.6 1.2 1 MINOR 01/01 PM 3.0 1.6 1.2 1 MINOR 02/01 AM 2.8 1.4 1.0 1 NONE 02/01 PM 2.8 1.4 0.9 1 NONE 03/02 AM 2.5 1.1 0.8 1 NONE 03/02 PM 2.6 1.2 0.8 1 NONE &&