Indian River Inlet

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a contract to repair the north jetty of the Indian River Inlet in Sussex County, Delaware. Courtesy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $53 million contract for major repairs to the north jetty at the Indian River Inlet.

Officials announced Monday, July 13, that the Philadelphia District awarded the contract to Agate Construction Co New Jersey and that crews are expected to begin mobilizing at the site in March or April of 2027. 

In-water construction is scheduled to begin May 1, 2027, in accordance with environmental work windows.

The project includes repairing a degraded section of the north jetty, placing stone within the inlet to stabilize the structure, and reconstructing the seaward end of the jetty. The work will involve rebuilding portions of the rubble mound jetty using large rock and other materials.

The Army Corps said it will work with Delaware State Parks and the contractor in late fall 2026 to coordinate vehicle, pedestrian, and trailer access to the park, along with staging areas and other construction-related logistic ahead of construction.

A public meeting is planned for the winter of 2026-27 to provide information about the project and expected construction impacts.

The contractor has until fall 2028 to complete the maintenance repairs.

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Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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