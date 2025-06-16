delaware shooting generic

DOVER, DE- An arrest has been made in a Dover shooting that injured a man Friday night.

Dover Police say a 50-year-old man was shot in the shoulder on Stevenson Drive just before midnight. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators say multiple homes with people inside and several vehicles were also shot.

Justin Thomas Dover, DE

Justin Thomas, 26, Dover, DE

Officers arrested 26-year-old Justin Thomas, of Dover, on Saturday. Thomas was found in possession of a handgun when he was taken into custody, according to the police department.

Thomas was committed to SCI on $332,000 cash bail on the following charges:

  • Assault First Degree
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony(2x)
  • Reckless Endangering First Degree (6x)
  • Possession of a Firearm/Deadly Weapon By a Person Prohibited(3x)
  • Possession of a Weapon with an Obliterated Serial Number
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
  • Criminal Mischief (4x)

