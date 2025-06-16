DOVER, DE- An arrest has been made in a Dover shooting that injured a man Friday night.
Dover Police say a 50-year-old man was shot in the shoulder on Stevenson Drive just before midnight. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Investigators say multiple homes with people inside and several vehicles were also shot.
Officers arrested 26-year-old Justin Thomas, of Dover, on Saturday. Thomas was found in possession of a handgun when he was taken into custody, according to the police department.
Thomas was committed to SCI on $332,000 cash bail on the following charges:
- Assault First Degree
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony(2x)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (6x)
- Possession of a Firearm/Deadly Weapon By a Person Prohibited(3x)
- Possession of a Weapon with an Obliterated Serial Number
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Criminal Mischief (4x)