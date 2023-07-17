DOVER, Del.–The Dover Police Department arrested Tyrone Kersey, 37, for weapons charges and others related to the Sussex Avenue officer-involved shooting June 11.
Dover Police responded to an initial call for trespassing where they say Kersey was engaged in a verbal argument with a 32-year-old woman. Prior to police arrival, the dispute turned physical when Kersey allegedly pushed her to the ground.
As officers arrived, police say he took out a handgun and refused to comply with demands, instead shooting at a parked vehicle occupied by the woman and a 1-year-old infant.
Kersey then pulled the woman, holding the child, from the vehicle and toward a residence before police fired one shot which struck him, according to the police report.
He was treated on scene and transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus before being transferred to the Christiana Health System.
Following arraignment, Kersey remains in Department of Corrections custody on a $99,500 cash bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Aggravated Menacing
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (2x)
- Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Offensive Touching
The Dover Police Department will continue to investigate this incident in coordination with the Delaware Department of Justice – Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust.