WILLARDS, MD.- An arson is under investigation in Wicomico County.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal says a 30-foot pull-behind camper was abandoned on the side of Tingle Road in Willards and intentionally set on fire just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire marshal says it took about 15 firefighters 20 minutes to get the flames under control.
No injuries were reported, damage is estimated to be $2,500.
Anyone who may have seen a vehicle pulling a travel trailer (RV) in the area at that time of the morning is urged to contact Deputy State Fire Marshals at 410-713-3780.