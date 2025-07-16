DOVER, DE- As a new federal tomato tariff takes effect, farmers in Delaware hope rising prices will push more people to shop local.
The U.S. government announced a 17% tariff on most fresh Mexican tomatoes on Monday, after negotiations to avoid it fell through. The tariff went into effect immediately.
While Mexico currently supplies about 70% of the U.S. tomato market, supporters of the tariff say it's intended to encourage more tomatoes to be grown and eaten in the U.S.
Tomatoes are a top seller at farm stands like John’s Market in Dover, where owner John Honaker has been farming and working since he was seven years old.
"We sell probably 30 or 40 cases a week. And it's just out here in the middle of nowhere."
As the tariff drives up grocery store prices, Honaker, who grows and sources produce exclusively from local farmers, says this could be an opportunity to boost business for local growers.
"We buy local, so we're not buying this from Mexico and places like that. But a lot of the people that do, they're going to pay."
Kayla Matthew, who runs the Where the Wildflowers Grow farm stand in Marydel with her daughter, hopes more people in her community shop locally to avoid the tariff's impact.
"Maybe with the price increase in grocery stores, it will help other produce stands like mine get more customers to come in and get that real homegrown feel of the things we provide."
While prices climb elsewhere, Matthew says she is doing everything possible to keep fresh food affordable.
"Our prices do change, but they typically are two for a dollar, sometimes even 3 or 4 for a dollar to $2."
Matthew says that shopping local doesn't just support the economy — it helps the farmers behind the stands.
"It is a side income to help provide for my family and our needs to keep living."
As the tariff takes hold, Delaware farmers hope shoppers turn to farm stands over supermarkets and help keep agriculture — the state's top industry — thriving.