ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. - Officials at Assateague Island National Seashore announced that construction is complete, and the Life of the Marsh Trail and Life of the Forest Trail are now open.
Construction on the trails has been in progress since the fall to make them more accessible to visitors, improve the experience, and increase the lifetime of the trails, according to officials.
Officials say accessibility features have been improved to allow a better experience for visitors using wheelchairs, guide canes or other mobility resources. Sight lines for children have also been improved with viewshed overlook opportunities. Two major additions are amphitheater style seating areas on both trails, and the replacement of the stairs leading to the beach on the Marsh trail with a ramp.
Officials say that improvements are also underway on the Life of the Dunes Trail, and that is not expected to result in any closures. The projects were funded by park entrance and pass fees, according to Assateague officials.
Assateague Island National Seashore say they will also be changing the speed limit on Bayside Drive. The speed limit will reportedly drop from 25 MPH to 15 MPH. This change will make Bayside the same speed as Old Ferry Landing. Going forward, the only areas still 25 MPH are the majority of Bayberry Drive. Drivers are reminded that there is no place on the island where the speed limit is more than 25 MPH.