BALTIMORE, MD– Youth music programs throughout Maryland have a chance to add a touch of Baltimore Ravens Rhythm to their ensembles.
Baltimore’s Marching Ravens announced plans to donate used instruments to local school and community ensembles – after purchasing replacements for the upcoming NFL season.
The collection includes a full array of Yamaha brass instruments purchased in 1998 and percussion instruments purchased in 2009. Each piece received annual repairs and was inspected for quality by Menchey Music in 2024, according to the Marching Ravens.
School and community music programs can apply on the Baltimore Ravens website through August 21.
Recipients will be announced in early September – and donations will be awarded at the Under Armour Performance Center in Baltimore later this fall.