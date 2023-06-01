FENWICK ISLAND, Del. -- After several delays, officials say beach replenishment will finally begin on Saturday, June 3rd.
On Thursday, the town reported a dredge was moved offshore from Florida to speed up the process. The most recent delay was due to equipment needing repairs.
Some local business owners say they're familiar with delayed dredging in Fenwick Island and the consequences it brings to business, but this year, they say the weather has overshadowed the situation.
"We were down big time cause of the weather," says Holly Barmack, owner of Holly's Treasure Chest. "No one wants to come to the beach and it's too cold and windy to lay out on."
Just down Coastal Highway, Surf Shop owner Ken Roughton has had a similar experience.
"The fact that it's starting late hasn't been much of an issue this year," says Roughton. "Last weekend, the holiday weekend, it was wet, cold, and windy. Nobody was really on the beach."
Fenwick Island Mayor Natalie Magdeburger says the estimated completion on June 11th through the 17th.