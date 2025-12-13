beebee healthcare
Beebe Healthcare

MILLSBORO, Del. - Beebe Healthcare's newest health campus is set for groundbreaking in Millsboro on Dec. 17.

Healthcare officials say the building with include an emergency department with pediatric emergency rooms, walk-in care, imagine including outpatient MRI, lab services, retail pharmacy, and future medical offices.

Beebe Healthcare says the event will include a ceremony with remarks from Beebe leadership and local officials. The event is set for that Wednesday from 2-3p.m. at the new Millsboro Health Campus off Sheep Pen Road and Route 20. 

The event is open to the public. RSVP here.

Tags

Video Journalist

Alexis Griess is originally from Williamsport PA, the home of the Little League World Series. She recently moved to Salisbury from Washington D.C. where she graduated from The Catholic University of America with a BM in Musical Theatre and a minor in Media Studies. During her time at Catholic U, Alexis co-founded the university's first Broadcast Journalism organization, The Cardinal Broadcasting Company. She joined the WBOC team in June 2025 and is ecstatic to have Delmarva as her new home.

Recommended for you