MILLSBORO, Del. - Beebe Healthcare's newest health campus is set for groundbreaking in Millsboro on Dec. 17.
Healthcare officials say the building with include an emergency department with pediatric emergency rooms, walk-in care, imagine including outpatient MRI, lab services, retail pharmacy, and future medical offices.
Beebe Healthcare says the event will include a ceremony with remarks from Beebe leadership and local officials. The event is set for that Wednesday from 2-3p.m. at the new Millsboro Health Campus off Sheep Pen Road and Route 20.
The event is open to the public. RSVP here.