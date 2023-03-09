CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - On the real estate market in Chincoteague is listed the setting of a beloved children's novel.
"Children from all over the United States read the Misty books and their parents bring them here," said Billy King Beebe, current co-owner of the ranch and the grandson of Grandmom and Grandpop Beebe of Misty. "I show them the Misty descendants and they really enjoy it."
The real-life Misty of Marguerite Henry's 1947 novel was foaled at the Beebe Ranch on Ridge Road. The pony and the Beebe family partly inspired the novel.
In fact, after spending several years in Illinois, Misty was returned to the Beebe Ranch in the late 1950s, and she escaped into the house to escape the rising flood waters of the 1962 Ash Wednesday storm, shortly before giving birth to her daughter, Stormy.
Two descendants of Misty, Angel and Drizzle, still live on the ranch.
However, as the family ages, they have decided to sell the 10-acre ranch, and it sits on the market for $625,000.
The Beebe family had been in talks with a developer before an agreement could not be reached, and developers continue to express interest in purchasing the property.
But for those afraid that such an important place in such an important novel will be relegated to the dustbin of history - that may not, in fact, end up happening.
"Believe it or not, we had last week and two days ago, someone offered more," Beebe said. "But I said the museum was going to get it. We definitely want to see the museum get the property."
The Beebe family has expressed a commitment to sell the property to the Museum of Chincoteague Island, for the original asking price.
For staff at the museum, which houses Misty and her daughter Stormy, preserving the Beebe Ranch is an expression of appreciation for all that Henry's novel and its fans have contributed to Chincoteague.
"It's really close to our hearts partly because of that," said Pankey Nelson of the Museum. "Because of the love that she and the people who love the Misty story have for us here on the island."
The Museum of Chincoteague Island has until the end of April to raise the $625,000 to purchase the property. As of March 9, they have raised about $135,000, with several fundraising events scheduled in the coming weeks. To learn more about the Museum and how to make a direct donation, click here. Donations can also be made through a GoFundMe here.
Although the last Misty novel was published in 1992, new chapters in her story continue to be written in the history of this Eastern Shore town.