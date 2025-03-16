BERLIN, MD - The 3rd Annual Berlin LepraCON brought the luck of the Irish to Worcester County.
The 3rd Annual Berlin LepraCON Bar Crawl kicked off on Friday, March 14th, with community members, bars, and restaurants participating across the town. The four-day event included Irish-inspired menus and drinks for participants.
This year's LepraCON had 12 restaurants and bars participate in their "shamrock shenanigans". The event encourages participants to buy a bar crawl "passport" from one of the participating establishments, where it can be stamped at each stop. At the end of the four-day festivities, those with passports can enter for a chance to win prizes at the bar or restaurant of their choice!
All proceeds from the event supports the Assateague Coastal Trust, Inc., a nonprofit organization that works to protect the Maryland, Southern Delaware, and Northern Virginia Eastern Shore coastal bays.
Debbi Dean, Community Engagement Coordinator at the nonprofit, says the event brings awareness to the community while also bringing everyone together for a good cause. Dean says, "It's more awareness to our mission, which is advocating and educating for clean water and clean pollution. But also just the community spirit of having the town embrace us. 100% of the proceeds go to Assateague Coastal Trust."
Two participants in the weekend activities were Berlin residents Denise and Tim Simpson. They looked forward to the crawl and possible prizes. "You get your St. Patrick's Day clothes on and just have fun. It's for a great cause. The money goes to Assateague Coastal Trust to help the beaches and the waterways, which are very important, so it's just a great weekend of fun and you win prizes!"
Monday, March 17th, is the last day of LepraCON in Berlin. The event will wrap up at 9:00pm.