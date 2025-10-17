BERLIN, Md. - Maryland State Police have announced the arrest of a Berlin man on multiple charges including the sexual solicitation of a minor.
Police say the investigation began after a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children flagged financial transactions linked to child sex abuse material, according to police.
The ensuing investigation identified Alexander Crum, 29, of Berlin as the suspect in the investigation according to Maryland State Police. Authorities searched Crum’s home and seized multiple electronics for forensic analysis.
On Wednesday, Crum was arrested and charged with sexual solicitation of a minor, solicitation of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, knowingly permitting sexual solicitation of a minor, and contributing to the condition of a child. He is being held without bond at the Worcester County Detention Center.