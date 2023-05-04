OCEAN PINES, Md. - Todd Yates, 62, of Berlin, was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in the Division of Correction for convictions on third-degree sex offense and second-degree assault charges. Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Brian D. Shockley ordered 10 years on each of the two counts but suspended 7 years of that 20-year sentence.
Yates will also be on 5 years of supervised probation when he is released. He will also have to register as a Tier III lifetime sex offender.
Yates was arrested for an incident in Ocean Pines on June 5th, 2022. Law enforcement discovered that Yates had sexually assaulted a female victim while she was sleeping over at a friend’s house. The girl told officers she was able to escape to a neighbor’s house where she called the police.
A SAFE exam of the victim at Atlantic General Hospital revealed multiple injuries from the assault. Yates was then arrested and charged.