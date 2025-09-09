BERLIN, Md. - Berlin leaders say long-awaited improvements to West Street are finally getting underway, with the first phase of a multi-million-dollar overhaul already in motion.
The project comes after years of concerns from neighbors about flooding, crumbling pavement and the lack of sidewalks along the heavily traveled road. Officials say Phase One focuses on relocating a failing pump station that sits in the middle of the street and replacing aging water and sewer lines. The pump station has required frequent repairs, and town staff say the change will make future maintenance easier while addressing safety concerns.
Councilman Jack Orris said the work is essential for the community. “Phase one is actually going on already. We are actually working on changing the location of the lift station. Everything after that is still in discussion. So what’s going to make it go from a great idea to let’s get it done is just going to be more time, discussion and funding,” Orris said.
Later phases of the project will target stormwater drainage and add sidewalks along the east side of West Street. Town officials estimate those phases could cost more than $2 million and may need to be broken into several smaller projects depending on available funding.
For neighbors, the upgrades cannot come soon enough. Scott VanFossen, who has lived on West Street for more than two decades, said the lack of sidewalks and drainage has been a long-standing issue. “Sidewalks would be a great benefit to West Street. There’s a lot of bikers, walkers, a lot of students walk to school to Buckingham now,” he said.
The town is exploring grants and partnerships to help cover the cost of future phases. Mayor Zack Tyndall and council members say the ultimate goal is to improve quality of life for Berlin while modernizing the town’s infrastructure.
Town leaders have not set a firm timeline for construction beyond the current phase, but they stress the project will remain a top priority in Berlin’s long-term planning.