Bethany Beach fenced off due to rough waves and high tides
- Alexis Griess
Alexis Griess
Video Journalist
Alexis Griess is originally from Williamsport PA, the home of the Little League World Series. She recently moved to Salisbury from Washington D.C. where she graduated from The Catholic University of America with a BM in Musical Theatre and a minor in Media Studies. During her time at Catholic U, Alexis co-founded the university's first Broadcast Journalism organization, The Cardinal Broadcasting Company. She joined the WBOC team in June 2025 and is ecstatic to have Delmarva as her new home.
-
- Updated
Tags
Alexis Griess
Video Journalist
Alexis Griess is originally from Williamsport PA, the home of the Little League World Series. She recently moved to Salisbury from Washington D.C. where she graduated from The Catholic University of America with a BM in Musical Theatre and a minor in Media Studies. During her time at Catholic U, Alexis co-founded the university's first Broadcast Journalism organization, The Cardinal Broadcasting Company. She joined the WBOC team in June 2025 and is ecstatic to have Delmarva as her new home.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Not home to watch today's news? Sign up for WBOC's daily headlines to keep up with the latest across Delmarva, sent straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.