In response to this setback, a new committee named "Beyond 2025" has been proposed to continue efforts to clean the bay. According to the Chesapeake Bay Program, this committee will adjust the goals and give more time, allowing more states to contribute to a cleaner Chesapeake Bay. Watermen in the area say this extension is desperately needed.
The original agreement, signed in 2014 by the bay's surrounding states, set goals to be achieved by 2025. A lot of the goals have been met. But, with some of those goals now unattainable by the deadline, a committee of federal agencies, state leaders, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released a draft report to adjust these goals beyond 2025.
"We have a really good agreement with the 2014 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement, and rather than writing a new agreement, let's continue to use and optimize it. That is a big recommendation," said Martha Shimkin, Director of the Chesapeake Bay Program Office at the EPA.
The draft report also addresses the reasons behind the missed goals. "Climate change and its impacts certainly add a challenge. Since 2014, we are seeing more impacts than we anticipated. Population growth and increased agricultural production have also played significant roles," explained Shimkin.
Looking forward, Shimkin highlighted various strategies to meet the adjusted goals, including conserved land, stewardship, environmental education, tree planting, and living shorelines.
Local watermen witness the need for a cleaner bay every day. "I believe the water quality has become worse. I've been doing spat on shell for the last seven years, and this is the first year we haven't been able to plant in certain areas because of low oxygen levels," said Nick Hargrove, owner of Wittman Wharf Seafood.
The Beyond 2025 committee has opened a 60-day public comment period until August 30. The committee consists of 29 partners, including several state and federal agencies. Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New York, all part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed, are among the committee members, along with the Environmental Protection Agency.
