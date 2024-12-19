Big Lots
Getty Images - CBS News

DELMARVA - Retail chain Big Lots is preparing to close its remaining locations, including here on Delmarva, amidst ongoing bankruptcy struggles and a potentially failed acquisition.

The company previously filed for bankruptcy protection in September and announced its intention to sell to Nexus Capital Management. On Thursday, December 19, Big Lots announced that deal was no longer expected to proceed. 

Though the company says they are exploring other strategic alternatives, it has prepared to close its remaining locations and hold a “going out of business” sale at those stores.

Big Lots currently has multiple locations on Delmarva. In Delaware, those locations include Dover, Milford, Seaford. In Maryland, the stores are located in Chester, Easton, and Fruitland.

 "We all have worked extremely hard and have taken every step to complete a going concern sale,” Big Lots President and CEO Bruce Thorn said. “While we remain hopeful that we can close an alternative going concern transaction, in order to protect the value of the Big Lots estate, we have made the difficult decision to begin the GOB process."

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you