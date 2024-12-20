FRUITLAND, MD - Big Lots announced plans Thursday to close all remaining stores nationwide, including six locations on Delmarva.
The parking lot of the Big Lots in the City of Fruitland was crowded Friday morning.
Many shoppers told WBOC they were unaware of the planned closures before swinging by Big Lots.
"It's shocking, to tell you the truth," Joseph Hylton said. "This is pretty much where people go when they don't have that much money and they don't want to spend that much money."
Big Lots blamed high inflation and interest rates for changing consumer behavior, which it says has harmed its business.
Laurie Rockelli said she thinks online shopping also played a role.
"There's none of us baby boomers around that like to go into brick and mortar stores anymore," Rockelli said.
The shoppers we spoke to floated ideas for businesses to fill the soon-to-be vacant storefront, including a local restaurant, a gym and even a disco.
It is unclear when exactly Big Lots will begin closing its 963 remaining locations, but the "going out of business" sales are expected soon.