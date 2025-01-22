SALISBURY, Md.- A Maryland bill aiming to add standards for homeless shelters is stirring concern among some shelters on the Eastern Shore.
Anthony Dickerson, director of The Christian Shelter in Salisbury says since if passed, the state would regulate his shelter, and therefore The Christian Shelter could no longer preach or practice its religious values.
As the bill reads right now- the only mention of religion is the standard that would be developed to say people can't be denied service for a variety of reasons, including their religion.
“We couldn’t have devotion and that’s going against our mission because our mission is to assist those that are in crisis with spiritual, physical and just the basic needs,” said Dickerson.
House Bill 93 was requested by the Department of Housing and Community Development. WBOC reached out to the department for comment on the bill, or why the department supported this bill but has not heard back.
In addition to the religious concerns, Dickerson worries more regulations from the state would be a financial burden on homeless shelters across the state.
“This is a very dangerous bill. It’s like the state government is coming in and telling us what we can or can’t do or who we have to accept into our shelter,” said Dickerson. “This bill would close The Christian Shelter and Halo. It will be a major disaster in Salisbury if both of these shelters have to close.”
Celeste Savage, director of Halo Ministries says she worries about the timing of this bill amid an increase of homelessness in Salisbury over recent years.
“One of my biggest concerns with this bill homelessness is not going away. We are seeing a study increase. In fact we are getting a lot of people coming through our doors as is with all the shelters across the state,” said Savage.
If passed, the bill would be effective July 2025.