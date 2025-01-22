Weather Alert

...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold temperatures/wind chills as low as 2 above expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central, eastern, north central, south central, and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&