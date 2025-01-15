QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD - A broiler farm in Queen Anne’s County has been identified as the latest trouble spot in the spread of a highly infectious and deadly avian disease, according to the Maryland Department of Agriculture.
In recent weeks, the bird flu has been reported in six counties across the Delmarva Peninsula. The virus has been found in commercial poultry operations in Caroline County, Maryland, and Kent County, Delaware. It has also been detected in snow geese in Sussex, Worcester, and Dorchester counties.
The outbreak spans two states and six counties so far, alarming poultry farmers like Christy Brown, a grower and member of the Delmarva Chicken Association.
“I have not seen it spread this quickly in the past. My husband and I have been poultry growers for the last 15 years,” said Brown.
The highly contagious virus spreads through nasal and eye secretions, manure, and contaminated surfaces. Wild birds are also a significant factor in its transmission.
“We’re very worried. We’re taking a lot of caution as to where we travel,” said Brown, who raises more than 78,000 chickens.
Brown described the strict biosecurity measures she and her family have implemented to protect their flock.
“We have to be very cautious. We have dedicated clothing just for our poultry houses, we have dedicated footwear for each house. We also have foot baths at each of our entrances that are filled with powdered bleach that we are sure to use every time we enter and exit the houses. We’re also taking extra measures to make sure we’re disinfecting our vehicles and equipment,” she said.
When a commercial farm is infected, the impact can be devastating. Holly Porter, executive director of the Delmarva Chicken Association, explained the response measures in place taken by the state and U.S Department of Agriculture.
“This is a foreign animal disease. We want to try to eradicate it as quickly as possible, so those key elements are, of course, depopulation, virus elimination, cleaning and disinfecting, and then trying to work on restocking and continuity of business,” Porter said.
Despite the risks, Brown emphasized that stringent testing ensures the safety of the food supply.
“Every flock is tested prior to being moved, so no infected poultry will ever make it to the food chain,” she said.
The spread of the disease continues to put farmers on high alert as they work to safeguard their operations and protect the poultry industry across Delmarva.