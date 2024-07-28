SNOW HILL, MD– Organizers are working to make room downtown for the annual Blessing of the Combines event Saturday.
Town officials say over 100 vendors and exhibitors will participate in the event Saturday.
“This year every inch of the downtown area from Market Street to the River and from Washington Street to Commerce Street will be in use by the festival vendors, Car Show, farm equipment, and exhibitors,” a press release states.
As a result, those parked downtown on Green Street are asked to move their vehicles no later than Friday morning.
Parking is available in the Green Street extended parking lot between East Green Street, Gateway Park and the Pocomoke River Canoe Company.
The event will also impact traffic flows around the downtown area starting Thursday, officials say. Barricades and signage will be put in place to help guide drivers around the section closed to traffic.
For more information, contact blesscombines@gmail.com.